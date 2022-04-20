Cook Political Report: 27 Democrat House Seats in Toss-Up Territory

With his public approval rating hovering in the mid- to low-40s, and the Build Back Better plan stalled in Congress, President Joe Biden isn't doing Democrats up for reelection this year any favors.

Pocketbook issues such as record-high inflation and the cost of living are impacting Americans across the country and are widely expected to contribute to voters unleashing their fury at the ballot box in November's midterm elections.

According to The Cook Political Report, eight Democrat House seats moved Wednesday into more competitive categories, bringing the total number of Democrat-held House seats in toss-up territory or worse to 27.

The 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts in Nevada and the 7th in Virginia moved from "leans Democratic" to "toss-up," the report said, while the 3rd Congressional District in New Jersey and the 4th in New York moved from "safe" to "likely Democratic."

According to the report, the 1st Congressional District in Indiana, the 1st Congressional District in North Carolina and the 19th in New York all moved from likely to leans Democratic.

"Likely" is defined by the report as seats that "are not considered competitive at this point but have the potential to become engaged." "Lean" is defined as seats that are "considered competitive races, but one party has an advantage." And "toss-up" is defined as "the most competitive; either party has a good chance of winning."

There are only 12 Republican seats in toss-up or worse categories, according to the report, which means that the GOP probably needs to win just five seats to retake the House.

The report noted that the list will likely grow longer once Florida and New Hampshire complete their redistricting processes.

In mid-February, Politico reported that Democrats' own internal polling suggested that Republicans are winning on cultural issues and that Democrates are at serious risk of losing their fragile majorities in Congress.