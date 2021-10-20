GOP Leadership to Biden: Put Supply Chain Ahead of Social Spending

House Republicans are calling on President Joe Biden to prioritize the ''supply chain crisis'' over the legislative push on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending and $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plans.

''We request that you stop the litany of harmful regulatory actions that are driving up energy costs and to stop attacking the American businesses with vaccine mandates, taxation and government handouts that are disincentivizing work,'' Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, wrote in a letter to Biden, Fox News reported.

''Despite calls from the private sector for help addressing growing supply chain issues, like expanding capacity, your administration has only further fueled the crisis by increasing energy costs, triggering significant inflation through reckless unchecked spending, and attacking American businesses,'' the letter read.

The letter was signed by 160 House Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York.

The co-signers represent more than two-thirds of all House Republicans, according to the report.

''Multiple factors have contributed to the nation's supply chain crisis, but one factor that is being overlooked is how the collection of harmful policies being pushed by the president and his party is making matters worse,'' Graves told Fox News.

''The president is telling the private sector to 'step up' and fix these issues, but the president needs to lead by example, step up himself, and reevaluate his agenda that is making this supply chain crisis worse.''

Biden has called for a trimming of the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, which Democrats have billed as serving ''social infrastructure,'' in hopes of passing it to the president's desk with the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal, which has a modicum of GOP support.

The massive spending bill is being cut in half, as Biden hopes he can encourage enough support among Democrats alone for between $1.75 trillion and $1.9 trillion.

Democrats have set an Oct. 31 deadline for passing the spending bills.

The supply chain woes are a hot-button issue, particularly as the Biden administration is pushing vaccine mandates and forcing companies to hold their workers accountable for getting inoculated for COVID-19. Workers and unions have fought back at the orders and pivotal transportation industries have already been stressed to find workers coming out of the pandemic.