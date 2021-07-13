$28M Raised by Senate GOP Campaign Arm in Q2

Senate Republicans say they have raised a record $10.5 million in June in their effort to regain control of the upper chamber in 2020, CNN reports. It was part of a $28 million total second quarter effort.

That was more than $5 million more than the National Republican Senatorial Committee raised in the first quarter of 2021, according to figures given by the committee to the news outlet. The Democratic Senate Campaign Committee has not yet released its second quarter figures, but reported $22.7 million raised in the first quarter, according to CNN.

Republicans now have $25 million cash on hand with no debt heading into the midterms.

The GOP has taken a cue from former President Donald Trump this cycle and moved largely into online fundraising, which added 16,000 new donors in June. More than 150,000 of those donors gave less than $200.

"The NRSC is making historic investments in digital fundraising that are already paying dividends and will continue throughout the 2022 cycle," said NRSC Chairman Rick Scott, who is also senator from Florida.

The NRSC is moving to rally on that success, and re-invest some of the funds into expanding their digital fundraising.

"Our early fundraising success will allow us to invest more in list building for our digital fundraising program in the month of July than was invested the entire 2020 cycle," said NRSC spokesman Chris Hartline. "We know that every dollar spent now results in a 5x+ return down the road. This not only will help bolster our digital fundraising program for the 2022 cycle, but it's the most valuable asset we can continue to build and grow for cycles to come."