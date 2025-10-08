WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Endorses N.J. GOP Rep. Chris Smith

By    |   Wednesday, 08 October 2025 12:29 PM EDT

President Donald Trump, who once held a Wildwood, New Jersey, campaign rally that drew an estimated crowd of 100,000, is officially endorsing the Jersey Shore's Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J.

"Congressman Chris Smith is a fantastic Representative for the wonderful people of New Jersey's 4th Congressional District!" Trump wrote Wednesday morning on Truth Social. "As a Senior Member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Chris is fighting tirelessly to advance our America First Agenda."

While New Jersey is a key battleground in the gubernatorial election, it is historically a deep-blue state with pockets of districts like the Jersey Shore that are more winnable for Republicans.

"He is working hard to Grow our Economy, Create GREAT Jobs, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Help Secure our already Secure Border, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Defend our always under siege Second Amendment, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," Trump's endorsement concluded.

"Chris Smith has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"

