NYC Mayor Adams Explored GOP Primary Run for Reelection

New York Democrat Mayor Eric Adams discussed switching party affiliation or running in both the Democrat and Republican primaries in his bid for reelection, one GOP party chief told The New York Times.

Bronx Republican Party Chair Mike Rendino told the Times he had conversations with Adams about the move earlier this week. Adams also spoke with Manhattan Republican Party Chair Andrea Catsimatidis, though it is not clear if they talked about the mayoral race, the Times reported Wednesday.

In a statement to the Times, Adams said, "I am not running as a Republican."

Regardless, Adams privately vetted all options — including running as an independent — as he seeks another term in office, the Times reported.

That included seeking a waiver — known as a Wilson Pakula certificate — that would allow him to run on the GOP ticket without changing parties, according to the report.

Adams' inquiries into alternatives reflects the uncertainty of his reelection bid, even after the Justice Department ordered federal prosecutors to drop the corruption charges against him brought last year by the Biden administration.

A poll of hypothetical Democrat candidates for mayor last week found former Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a 33%-10% lead over Adams as the first choice for Democrat voters. Another 25% were undecided.

The deadline to change party affiliation in New York is Friday.