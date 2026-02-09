Trump Holds $300M War Chest as GOP Awaits Midterm Strategy

With more than $300 million in political funds at his disposal, President Donald Trump has become a central figure in Republicans' efforts to protect their razor-thin congressional majorities.

But party leaders, donors, and candidates say they are still waiting for clear guidance as November's midterm elections approach.

Trump-aligned groups, including the super PAC MAGA Inc., are sitting on a massive stockpile that could shape primaries and general election matchups across the country.

Yet Republican campaign arms and allied organizations say they remain in the dark about when and where that money will be spent, complicating strategy as competitive intraparty contests intensify in key states including Texas and Georgia.

The uncertainty has fueled anxiety among Republicans who fear that prolonged and expensive primaries could weaken eventual nominees.

Donors are pouring millions into Republican-on-Republican fights, while Trump has so far declined to make several high-profile endorsements that could quickly settle the races.

Privately, some Republicans say Trump has appeared distant from day-to-day campaign decisions.

A person close to the White House told The Washington Post that some days the president seems not to care about GOP spending plans or endorsements.

A White House official pushed back, saying Trump remains focused on preventing Democrats from retaking the House and blocking his legislative agenda.

At the same time, aides and allies insist Trump is preparing to engage more aggressively.

An Oval Office meeting this week stretched for hours as Trump discussed midterm strategy with advisers and emphasized his desire to defy the historical pattern that often punishes the party in power.

"We'll spend whatever it takes," one person familiar with the meeting recalled Trump saying. "Go get it done."

Nowhere is the uncertainty more acute than in Texas, where Sen. John Cornyn faces a serious Republican primary challenge.

Despite multiple conversations with Trump, Cornyn has yet to receive the president's endorsement, leaving his campaign and outside groups guessing about the level of support they can expect.

"I've had many conversations about why I think that makes the most sense to get behind John Cornyn," Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said last week in remarks to the press. "I don't have any inside knowledge of when or what that might look like or when it might happen."

"There's only one person in the world who's going to make that decision and we can't wait," Cornyn said of Trump's endorsement, noting that early voting is fast approaching.

He added that Trump closely tracks the race, saying, "Every time I talk to him on the phone, he says, 'How's the race going?' and then he cites polls back to me."

A GOP memo obtained by the Post that circulated among party strategists warned that nominating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton could require an additional $100 million in spending to hold the seat. "Texas cannot be taken for granted," the memo said.

National Republicans worry that a bruising primary could cost the party dearly in November, especially if the nominee emerges weakened.

Some Senate Republicans have openly expressed frustration with Trump's willingness to back challengers or stay neutral in contests involving incumbents.

"We're literally going to have Republican-on-Republican money being spent and that makes no sense," said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who has warned that such fights drain resources needed for the general election.

"I do think it's a real problem when Senate Leadership Fund is on record supporting Cornyn and Cassidy, and President Trump is either silent or in opposition," Tillis said.

Trump allies counter that the president's political operation has a proven track record and a significant financial advantage.

"Thanks to President Trump's leadership, MAGA Inc. will have the resources to help candidates who support President Trump's America First agenda of securing our border, keeping our streets safe, supercharging our economy, and making life more affordable for all Americans," PAC spokesman Alex Pfeiffer said in a statement.

The president's allies point to recent special election victories as evidence that Trump's involvement can be decisive.

"President Trump and his team were all in for me," Rep. Matt Van Epps said after winning a special election. "I know they'll do the same for the entire America First team in this year's midterm."