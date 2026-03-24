GOP Eyes Dallas for Midterm Convention

President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee are finalizing a plan to host a midterm convention in Dallas, two people told the New York Times.

The date for the convention still needs to be finalized and paperwork still needs to be signed, the outlet reported. Las Vegas was another city under consideration, the Times said.

Republicans are hoping to hold the convention after Labor Day to capitalize on early-voting momentum, according to the Times.

"While there has been speculation in the media about the location and date, no contracts have been signed," Danielle Alvarez, a senior adviser to the Republican National Committee, said in a statement.

"The upcoming Midterm Convention is happening because of President Trump's leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to the America First movement," Alvarez said.

Conventions are typically held every four years when the party nominates its presidential candidate.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., praised the idea of a midterm convention at his party's annual retreat in Florida.

"I can't wait for the midterm convention that we're going to have before early voting starts in the fall where we parade all of our stars across the stage and we talk about all the great things we've done for the American people," Johnson said.

The Democratic National Committee said it will not go forward with a midterm convention as the party continues to lag in fundraising.

DNC Chair Ken Martin said members told him they should focus on campaign work in states rather than holding a convention.

The Republican National Committee holds a $100 million cash edge over Democrats ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

DNC Executive Director Roger Lau claimed Democrats "baited" Republicans into going forward with their own midterm convention.

"Republicans were baited into wasting time and money on a midterm convention that will sink their swing-seat candidates by tying them directly to Trump's wildly unpopular policies," Lau said in a statement.

"Meanwhile the DNC has put resources where they're needed most and doubled down on the playbook that helped our candidates flip seats up and down the ballot in 2025," Lau added.

RNC spokeswoman Kiersten Pels told CBS News, "The DNC can't afford to hold a midterm convention, financially or politically."

"They don't have the money, and they certainly don't have the courage to put their radical, failing agenda on full display for voters to reject," Pels said.