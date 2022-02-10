Judiciary Republicans Rip FBI for Withholding Information on School Boards Probe

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are blasting the FBI for keeping mum on details surrounding any investigation into parents at local school board meetings.

In a letter sent Thursday to FBI Director Christopher Wray, posted to Twitter, 18 GOP lawmakers, including ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, said the agency's "half-page response to our serious concerns about the FBI’s use of counterterrorism resources — as evidence by documents provided to us by a whistleblower — to target concerned parents at local school board meetings.

"Your response declined to answer in detail any questions we posed or to provide any documents we sought," they added.

"Your response regrettably highlights the FBI’s pattern of refusing to accept responsibility for its actions and explains why public trust in the FBI’s senior leadership has eroded so significantly.

"We know from publicly available information that the Biden administration coordinated with a special interest group, the National School Boards Association (NSBA), to develop a pretext for the Attorney General to direct federal law enforcement resources, including the FBI to investigate concerned parents at school board meetings."

The NSBA had asked the Biden administration to invoke the Patriot Act and federal hate crimes legislation, among other measures, to go after parents who aggressively opposed school board policies and members who have adopted measures such as mask mandates and the teaching of critical race theory curricula.

The letter from GOP lawmakers noted, that, "Although the FBI claims that it 'is fully committed to preserving and protecting' Americans’ constitutional rights, these assurance ring hollow in light of how the FBI spied on protected First Amendment activities during the campaign of President Trump.”

Among the questions posed in the letter is one asking for the FBI to provide the number of parents who have been tagged by the agency with the "EDUOFFICIALS threat tag."

The letter also demands all documents and communications referring to FBI investigations of school board threats sent or received by six individuals in the agency’s criminal division.