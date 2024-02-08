GOP Lawmakers Press CBS to Reject Temu's Super Bowl Ads

A group of Republican lawmakers is pressing CBS and Paramount Global to reject Super Bowl ads paid for by Temu amid forced labor concerns, reports The Daily Caller.

"The Chinese Communist Party wants to profit off the United States every chance they get. It is disgusting to subject the American people to a reported $15 million worth of ads for products made with Uyghur slave labor," Rep. Carol Miller of West Virginia said in a statement to The Daily Caller.

"Allowing Temu to air these ads during the most popular American sporting event would effectively be an endorsement of what the CCP stands for. I strongly urge CBS to remove any ad by Temu from the Super Bowl LVIII commercials."

The House Select Committee on the CCP last June released a report accusing Temu, a popular Chinese shopping platform, of failing "to maintain even the facade of a meaningful compliance program" for its supply chains and shipping products made with forced labor into the United States on a "regular basis."

"Temu previously used last year's Super Bowl advertisements to reach millions of Americans when the company was largely unknown in our market," the lawmakers wrote.

Advertising spending during this year's Super Bowl is at near-record levels, with the average cost of a 30-second commercial costing around $7 million, The New York Times reports.

There were 114.2 million people tuning in for the Super Bowl when the Chiefs beat the Eagles last year, according to Sports Media Watch.