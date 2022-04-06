GOP Already Lining Up Hunter Biden Oversight If It Gets Gavels

Democrats used the entirety of former President Donald Trump's administration to investigate him, and now Republicans are lining up potentially two years of retribution in probing Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.

"The House Oversight Committee is going to be all over Hunter Biden," according to Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the prospective chair of that panel, if Republicans win the House majority in the 2022 November midterm elections.

"We're going to focus on Hunter Biden not for political reasons, but because we feel he's a national security threat."

Hunter Biden has had reported financial ties not only to Ukraine and Russia — two countries at war — but also to China, a superpower backing Russia.

"I know the grand jury is looking now, but I think there's a real need to understand what was always said, what other countries are paying him in the process," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Politico. "I think it is definitely something we should look at."

Comer warns, though, a Justice Department indictment would almost certainly give Hunter Biden a scapegoat on responding to a congressional subpoena.

Also, the 2020 presidential election issue of the Hunter Biden laptop, the reported ensuing Big Tech censorship, and Democrat denials of it and calling it a Russian disinformation campaign all remain a political powder keg.

"Even media bias does not possibly cover the unanimous decision of all corporate media to spike this story," Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., told Politico. "The American people will never get the square story from this American media.

"They will get the story only if a majority-Republican Congress uncovers it, otherwise it'll disappear forever."

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., seeks "information the American people ought to have" about the sitting president and his son.

"These are investigations within the political realm where we're talking about things that rise above just mere crimes — things that might not even be crimes — but that could in this case present such significant conflicts of interest that it could compromise a potential president," Johnson told Politico.

If Trump children did what Hunter Biden did, the story would be completely different and far more hyperbolic in the media, according to Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

"To me, a lot of mainstream media refused to cover it and now suddenly it's legitimate," Bacon told Politico. "If that had been a Trump kid, I guarantee you that there would have been 24/7 news coverage on that."

Johnson and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, attempted to get this all to the American people before, and not the latter wants an apology for the suddenly woke media on the veracity of the laptop entanglements.

"They ought to know that they ought to trust my investigation in the first place because of my reputation for investigations," Grassley told Politico. "But no, they tried to make it look like we were a tool of Russian disinformation. It's just not right. They ought to be apologizing to Johnson and me."