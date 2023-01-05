Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump 'Annoyed' by House Speaker Standoff

Dick Morris, a best-selling author, TV host, and previous adviser to former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, engaged directly with Trump this week about the House speaker election standoff, which has now spilled over to three days and multiple voting cycles.

And the former president isn't happy about what's taking place for all the world to see, Morris said.

"I've been talking to Trump, and he's getting really mad about this. He's annoyed," Morris told Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with another segment guest, former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, a Republican.

"[Trump's] mad [the 20 GOP holdouts who refuse to vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.] are holding out, embarrassing the party, standing for absolutely nothing," Morris continued. "There's no substantive demand that hasn't been met. And [Trump] thinks they're absolutely fouling up the process."

From Morris' own perspective, the GOP holdouts — a group headlined by Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., Dan Bishop, R-N.C., and Mary Miller, R-Ill. — are "killing" their political careers by continually fighting McCarthy's speakership bid.

"They probably couldn't get elected as dog catcher in their district. For the party, as a whole, 'chaos' was always a Democrat thing. The Republicans were typically the grown-ups in the room, there to restore order; and now, it's completely flipping," reasoned Morris, author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback."

Collins subsequently disagreed with Morris' assessment and suggested the GOP holdouts "could win a primary today" in their red-heavy districts.

However, it didn't stop Morris from claiming that McCarthy's internal camp "has agreed to break down the appropriations process. He's agreed to expand the number of Freedom Caucus members on the [House] Rules Committee. ... All their demands — every one of 'em — he's going along with it."

Morris, a host on Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy," then added: The voting stalemate is "taking place before the whole country. It's so unseemly, so undignified, so against the [original] spirit of the Republican Party."

