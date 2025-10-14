Trump Endorses Oklahoma GOP Rep. Cole

President Donald Trump issued a wave of Republican endorsements Tuesday night, including Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., as the midterm elections will decide the narrow House majority.

"Congressman Tom Cole is a Tremendous Champion for Oklahoma's 4th Congressional District!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "As the Chairman of the POWERFUL House Appropriations Committee, Tom knows the America First Policies required to Create GREAT Jobs, Cut Taxes and Regulations, and Champion our Nation's Golden Age.

"He is fighting tirelessly to Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.

"Tom Cole has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"