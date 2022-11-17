GOP House Second Amendment Caucus Meets With Kyle Rittenhouse

House Republicans in the Second Amendment Caucus met Thursday night in Washington, D.C., with Kyle Rittenhouse, acquitted last year of killing two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a violent protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer in 2020.

The lawmakers joined Rittenhouse, 19, at the Conservative Partnership Institute office near the Capitol, according to The Hill. Rittenhouse shared his story and held a question-and-answer session with members of the group.

"It was an honor to have Kyle join the Second Amendment Caucus," co-chair Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado told The Hill. "He is a powerful example of why we must never give an inch on our Second Amendment rights, and his perseverance and love for our country was an inspiration to the caucus."

Boebert, whose race in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District has yet to be called and might go to a recount — she holds a razor-thin lead over Democrat Adam Frisch with 99% of votes counted — co-chairs the caucus with Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Also in attendance were Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia and Byron Donalds of Florida, The Hill reported.

The meeting came two days before the one-year anniversary of when Rittenhouse was found not guilty in his trial in the shooting deaths of two men and the wounding of another. Rittenhouse claimed the shooting was in self-defense.