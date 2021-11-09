GOP: 'Biden's Rising Prices Are Hurting Americans'

The Republican National Committee is blasting President Joe Biden over increased heating bills for Americans.

The GOP’s comments came in a Tuesday tweet. It wrote: "American families are set to see their heating costs increase by as much as 54% this winter. Families are already paying $1.30 more per gallon as gas prices continue to surge. Biden’s rising prices are hurting Americans."

Industry experts have warned that the cost of energy will climb to prices that haven't been seen in years.

Prices fell drastically last winter while the global economy dropped during the pandemic, but now the price of the natural gas that's used to heat almost half of the homes in the United States has almost doubled since last November.

Additionally, the price of the crude oil used to make heating oil has almost doubled, as well as the propane that's used to heat another 10% of homes, The New York Times reported.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a milder than usual winter, but the U.S. Energy Information Administration says that if winter is even a bit colder than usual, energy bills could go up by 15% in households heated by electricity, 50% for houses heated by natural gas, and 59% for those that use heating oil, and by a whopping 90% for people who use propane.

"The public is going to get angry," when the high bills start coming in December or January, said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association.