Republicans Bash Philadelphia DA Over Crime, Policies

House Republicans blasted Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and his "pro-criminal policies" during a field hearing on Friday in Center City, Pennsylvania.

The House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, invited the family members of police officers who were killed in the line of duty to the hearing, titled, "Victims of Violent Crime in Philadelphia."

"Philadelphia's pro-criminal policies embolden criminals, while victims failed to receive the justice they deserve," Jordan said. "Krasner uses his office to crusade against what he considers 'social injustices,' such as bail reform and reduced sentencing. However, his policies came at the expense of victims and lost lives."

Family members of slain officers Sgt. James O'Connor and Temple University Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald also spoke. O'Connor was shot and killed in March 2020 while serving a homicide warrant. Fitzgerald was killed in the line of duty in February 2023.

"My husband could still be here today if these men were prosecuted the way they should've been and behind bars," testified Terri O'Connor, widow of Sgt. O'Connor.

"If they do something wrong that this — what did you call him? — 'Let 'em go Larry' is going to let them go," Jordan said.

Krasner was elected in 2017 and reelected in 2021. He has said that social reform is a more effective way of fighting crime rather than incarcerating people for nonviolent offenses, NBC10 Philadelphia reported.

"When you don't prosecute bad guys, you shouldn't be surprised that you get more crime," Jordan said.

Said Joel Fitzgerald, Christopher Fitzgerald's father, "[Krasner] is part of the problem. He opens that door. He creates the recidivist opportunities."

Jordan's panel held similar hearings in Chicago and Washington, D.C., last fall.