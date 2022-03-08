GOP Governors Prepping $31.4M Ad Buy in 5 Key Battleground States

The Republican Governors Association is getting ready for the 2022 midterms with $31.4 million in television ads in five battleground states.

According to Politico, the ads will be focused on gubernatorial races in the states of Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin, including four states where Democrats are defending first term governors and an open seat.

The open seat in Arizona, where Republicans want to hold the seat currently occupied by Gov. Doug Ducey, is the largest target with ad reservations totaling $10.2 million, according to Politico.

Six Republicans, three Democrats, and three from other parties are vying for the seat, according to Ballotpedia.

Republicans and Democrats will decide their respective nominees for the general election on Aug. 2.

Four Republican candidates are vying for the nomination in Kansas to replace Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, 10 GOP contenders are trying to unseat Democrat Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan, Republican Fred Simon is currently unopposed for the nomination to oust Democrat Steve Sisolak in Nevada, and five Republicans and two independents will try and beat incumbent Democrat Tony Evans in Wisconsin, according to Ballotpedia.

The RGA is reserving $8 million in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada, $6.2 million in Wisconsin, and $3.5 million each in Kansas and Michigan, the Politico report said.

"Democrat governors have failed to adequately address the problems at the front of every voter's mind: record high costs of goods, parents being shut out of their child's education, skyrocketing crime, and multiple crises abroad and at the border," Dave Rexrode, the RGA's executive director, said in a statement to Politico. "We look forward to taking advantage of the numerous pick-up opportunities we have to add more Republican governors to our ranks."

According to the report, the Democratic Governors Association has not released its anticipated ad buys for the year.

The RGA, which has 27 governorships in the United States, compared to 23 for Democrats, is committed to "protecting freedom, lowering taxes, eliminating unnecessary regulations, and enacting innovative, common-sense reforms has continuously proven to drive the nation forward," according to the organization's website.

The organization is also going on the offensive against the administration of President Joe Biden for the sharp rise in gasoline prices, noting the higher prices in "Democrat-led" states.

"While Democrat-led states have the highest gas prices in the country, GOP govs call on Biden to restore American energy independence," the organization said in a post on Twitter Monday. "The Democrat governors who remain silent are on the hook for unchecked inflation and record-breaking prices."