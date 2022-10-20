RNC's Alvarez: Polling Shows GOP Has Pre-midterms 'Energy'

Danielle Alvarez, the Republican National Committee's communications director, considers the term "red wave" appropriate to describe the upcoming midterm elections, since it signals the Republicans' capacity for controlling the House and Senate races on Nov. 8.

But she's cautious too.

"I get nervous saying the term 'red wave,' because I get a little superstitious," Alvarez told Newsmax on Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

"But I also think the Republicans will take back the majorities in the House and Senate. We have fantastic candidates, and our [chair, Ronna McDaniel] is out across the country right now, campaigning with them."

According to Alvarez, McDaniel and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) are currently on a 15-state, pre-midterms blitz, dubbed the "Take Back Our Country" tour.

As part of this trip log, McDaniel and the other RNC, GOP leaders will be stumping for Republican candidates in battleground states including Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

"I can tell you, the momentum is on our side, and we will be victorious come November," said Alvarez, while adding that "all of our battleground races help get [voters] excited. The energy is on our side, and we are seeing it poll after poll."

Alvarez was then pressed again about the specter of a "red wave" taking place in 19 days, in terms of how many seats could be claimed by House and Senate Republicans.

Alvarez sidestepped the question: "It's the same answer as last week. My job isn't to break down the odds [of winning]. It's my job to deliver on elections, and I think we're going to win."

