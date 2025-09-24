GOP, Dems Using Charlie Kirk's Death in Campaign Ads

Republicans and Democrats have begun using the slaying of conservative leader Charlie Kirk in campaign advertising and fundraising attempts as both parties look to gain an advantage in the upcoming midterm elections.

Politico reported that two GOP campaign ads released this week reference his death during a campus event in Utah earlier this month. Turning Point USA, the organization that he co-founded, has also sent fundraising emails in the wake of his death signed by his widow, Erika Kirk.

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., who is running for U.S. Senate, said in a recent ad while showing a photo of Charlie Kirk's alleged killer, "The radical left's twisted ideology has led to violence."

Tennessee state Rep. Gino Bulso, a Republican who is running in a special election in the state's 7th Congressional District, said in a campaign video released this week: "They took a shot at President [Donald] Trump. They assassinated Charlie Kirk. And they crushed working families with inflation."

Dillan Vancil, a Republican running for Congress in Illinois, earlier this week released T-shirts with "Freedom for Charlie Kirk" and "This is the Turning Point 9/10/25," the date of his death, which are available in exchange for donations of at least $30 to his campaign.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., released a campaign email last week condemning "the scourge of political violence" and the conservative leader's rhetoric.

"We can condemn his horrific assassination and the scourge of political violence without uplifting these ideas," the email read.