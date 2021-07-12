Some GOP Senators Want to Pass DACA Amnesty With Democrat Help

Two Republican Senators, North Carolina's Thom Tillis and Texas' John Cornyn, have been asking Senate Democrats to help them pass an amnesty for approximately 800,000 illegal aliens enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Tillis and Cornyn authored a letter asking Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin ,D-Ill., to consider helping them approve legislation out of committee that would give these individuals amnesty, Breitbart reports, even though DACA is on “shaky legal ground” and was “likely unconstitutional when issued by [former] President [Barack] Obama.”

The two senators continue in their letter that “[E]ven so, we are concerned that people like [Senate hearing witness] Dr. [Manuel Bernal] Mejia — who rely on the program and came out of the shadows to participate in our economy — will lose their employment authorization when the program is ultimately struck down. The decision whether to extend permanent legal status to DACA recipients properly falls within the Article I prerogatives of Congress.”

“Therefore, we ask that you schedule a markup of a bill that only addresses the population with the most urgent need: active DACA recipients. In addition, Senators should be free to offer reasonable amendments to this bill through an open amendment process, and receive an up-or down vote on these amendments. We expect that such amendments would likely include proposals related to border security, interior enforcement and employment verification programs. Such a process will allow us to develop a package that can garner the support necessary to pass on the Senate floor.”

“Thank you for your consideration, and we look forward to your prompt response. We hope you will view this letter for what it is: an open offer to find a permanent solution for DACA enrolled recipients.”