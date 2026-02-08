N.Y. Gov. Candidate Blakeman Picks Sheriff for Running Mate

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman is expected to announce Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino as his running mate in New York's 2026 race against Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to sources cited by the New York Post.

Giardino, known for tough-on-crime policies and strong support for gun rights, would join Blakeman — currently Nassau County executive — on the GOP ticket as the nominee for lieutenant governor.

He is believed to be the only person in state history to have served as an elected district attorney, state Supreme Court judge, and sheriff.

"I'm very much impressed by him," state Conservative Party Chairman Jerry Kassar told the Post. "I think that he will be a wonderful addition to the ticket.

"He's unique in that way in that he has experience in all three areas."

The pair are scheduled to make their first public appearance together Monday ahead of the Republican nominating convention in Garden City, where Blakeman is expected to secure the party's nomination.

The announcement sets up a contrast with the Democrat ticket led by Hochul and her running mate, former New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, as Republicans again lean on law enforcement credentials in their statewide slate.