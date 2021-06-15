Wyoming's Sen. Barrasso Wants to Make Biden a 'One-Half-Term President'

Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo., wants to make President Joe Biden a “one-half-term president.”

The Senate Republican Conference chair, while speaking at a breakfast discussion with the Ripon Society, said that he is looking forward to a “very successful 2022," and that “Mitch McConnell came under a lot of criticism for saying at one point he wanted to make sure that Barack Obama was a one-term president. I want to make Joe Biden a one-half-term president. And I want to do that by making sure they no longer have the House, Senate and White House.”

Barrasso continued by saying that a Democrat senator told him that Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., predicted that the Democrats will lose both houses of Congress in 2022.

The senator also accused Biden of “being along for the ride” with his party’s leadership, saying that the president will never veto a bill that they send him. Barrasso added that "He's [Biden] not going to get anything he doesn't agree to sign. He's just along for the ride right now. And they're running the show and their party is being driven further and further to the left. When you have a party that is proposing to defund the police and have less security in our country, that's a story that writes itself."