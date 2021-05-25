20 GOP State AGs Oppose Biden ATF Nominee

A group of 20 Republican attorneys general sent a letter to Senate leadership Tuesday in opposition to David Chipman, President Joe Biden’s nominee for director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The letter, which was first obtained by The Daily Caller, expresses concern regarding Chipman’s past as a major gun control activist, since he had worked as a registered lobbyist for gun control organizations Everytown for Gun Safety and Giffords.

The Daily Wire reports that Chipman used those roles to advocate for anti-Second Amendment laws, “including an Assault Weapons Ban, implementation of Extreme Risk Protection Orders (commonly referred to as “red flag laws”), a ban on bump stocks, and against concealed carry reciprocity (where concealed carry permits are recognized in all 50 states).”

The attorneys general stated that Chipman was out of touch and referred to Chipman’s favoring of more regulations on AR-15 rifles, even though AR-15s are used in fewer murders than sharp objects.

The letter also said that “[A]s state Attorneys General, we took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and protect the rights and freedoms of our constituents. These responsibilities force us to stand in opposition to Mr. Chipman’s nomination and in support of our constituents’ rights.”

They also showed concern that Chipman would divert ATF resources from pursuing violent criminals to cracking down on Second Amendment rights.

They concluded by demanding Biden nominate someone to lead the ATF “who is not hostile to our rights and way of life.”

The letter of opposition to Chipman was led by Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen of Montana. Montana was later joined by Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.