Rep. Gonzales to Newsmax: One Lie After Another on Afghan Withdrawal

It's "one lie after another" with the Biden administration on the U.S.' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, says Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas.

"I spent 20 years in the military. I spent five years in Afghanistan and all our veterans, Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, we see these images, it bothers us, and essentially the Biden administration, not only did it abandon Americans behind enemy lines, but it also got thirteen Americans killed," Gonzales said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co."

Gonzales was responding to a question about Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirming that "several Americans" remain detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

"My office, many of us, we essentially turned into mini State departments, and we were getting Americans out that way. Yeah, it was, it was just such a tragic time and such a weak policy that President [Joe] Biden supported."

Blinken, during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Thursday, said the U.S. was working to secure the freedom of the detained Americans.

"The families have asked that we protect their identities and don't speak publicly to their cases," Blinken responded when asked by Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., how many Americans remain in the war-torn country.

"Those are being detained. How many other Americans are there?" Wilson asked.

"As we speak, American citizens who identified themselves to us who are in Afghanistan — some of whom have been there since the withdrawal, some of whom went back to Afghanistan — there are about, that we're in contact with, about 175. Forty-four of them are ready to leave, and we are working to effectuate their departure," Blinken said.

House Republicans have started investigating Biden's handling of the withdrawal.

Gonzales said Biden has been "weak across the globe and it's dangerous."

"It certainly has gotten Americans killed in Afghanistan, but you're also seeing the same thing in Ukraine, Taiwan. I recently traveled to Taiwan last month and you're seeing [Chinese President] Xi Jinping and the communist Chinese party just licking their chops ready to gobble up Taiwan whole. It's a danger to not only the United States, to the world, when we have a weak presidency."

