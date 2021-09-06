Trump to Gold Star Mother: We Love 'Your Beautiful Boy Kareem'

A Trump-supporting Gold Star mother received a heartfelt message from the former president Monday.

"Thank you Shana – our country loves you and especially loves your beautiful boy, Kareem," Donald Trump wrote to Shana Chappell in a message from his Save America PAC.

Trump's message included a quote from the Stars and Stripes' salute Sunday to Chappell's son Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Mae'Lee Grant Nikoui, who was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in the Kabul suicide bombing:

"'Nikoui, a 2019 Norco High graduate was described as a "strong person," who "held no grudges," and had "a love for kids,"' Pastor Phil Wozniak said. The fallen Marine's mother told Wozniak that he'd gone back to save a child when the bomb went off."

Trump's message also shared a previous Facebook post from a grieving Chappell, where she thanks Trump for a past salute to her fallen son and calls him the "real President of the United States of America."

Chappell noted, like Trump, she has had her Instagram account temporarily suspended and has been "shadow banned" on social media.

"Now is the time we fight back, and we don’t stop until we have our country back on her feet!" her Facebook post concluded. "Be #lionsnotsheep #america #landofthefree #homeofthebrave i am watching what i post and say that way i don't lose my account again or get censored.

"I will be doing interviews soon, but right now I'm to hurt and angry to do them."