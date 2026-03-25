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Tags: golden dome | anduril industries | palantir technologies | missile defense | donald trump

Anduril, Palantir Join Golden Dome Software Effort

By    |   Wednesday, 25 March 2026 09:33 AM EDT

Anduril Industries and Palantir Technologies have joined the effort to develop software for President Donald Trump's Golden Dome missile defense system, adding two prominent technology firms to the consortium behind the project's command-and-control layer.

Reuters reported in March that the Golden Dome's estimated total cost had risen to $185 billion, up from the $175 billion figure listed by project leader Gen. Michael A. Guetlein's U.S. Space Force biography, which is marked current as of January 2026.

The Pentagon has said the fiscal 2026 budget request includes an initial $25 billion for the program.

Trump ordered the Pentagon on Jan. 27, 2025, to produce an architecture and implementation plan for a next-generation missile shield designed to defend the United States against ballistic, hypersonic, and advanced cruise missile threats. The order also called for a review of space-based interceptors and a stronger sensor architecture.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Aalyria Technologies, Scale AI, and Swoop Technologies are also contributing to the software effort and that the group hopes to have the system ready for testing this summer.

Reuters separately reported Tuesday that Anduril and Palantir are developing Golden Dome software and named Aalyria, Scale AI, and Swoop as participants, while also saying Lockheed Martin, RTX, and Northrop Grumman are involved in the broader effort.

The software is intended to serve as the command-and-control layer linking sensors, radars, and interceptors across the broader homeland missile defense network.

Guetlein, who leads the program, has described the effort as a layered defense of the homeland against ballistic, hypersonic, and advanced cruise missiles, as well as other next-generation aerial threats.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Anduril Industries and Palantir Technologies have joined the effort to develop software for President Donald Trump's Golden Dome missile defense system, adding two prominent technology firms to the consortium behind the project's command-and-control layer.
golden dome, anduril industries, palantir technologies, missile defense, donald trump
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2026-33-25
Wednesday, 25 March 2026 09:33 AM
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