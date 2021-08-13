Rep. Gohmert to Newsmax: Justice Barrett, Others Still Intimidated by Dems

Rep. Louie Gohmert raised questions Friday on Newsmax after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected an injunction request from Indiana University students seeking to block the school's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, asking whether she and other conservative justices confirmed under former President Donald Trump were still feeling intimidated from their confirmation hearings.

"I'm concerned and have been quite some time (that) they're going back to their confirmation hearings," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," adding that Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch may be feeling the pressure "to a lesser extent."

He said the three had endured "the most horrendous tactics" from Democrats during their confirmations and claimed the "intimidation and the threats, just horrific threats to their families, have been successful."

The three justices, he added, may "feel like they need to get their breath" before they start taking tough stands.

"The problem is, as we've seen in the past, that some judges never get around to taking those tough stands," said Gohmert. "Not everybody has some backbone and the intellect of Clarence Thomas."

Gohmert also commented on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' visit to the Texas border on Thursday and said that it should not have been difficult for the Biden administration to keep the border under control.

"Just keep going with the current policies as much as they did with the pandemic," said Gohmert. "They were beneficiaries of the vaccines, and they were beneficiaries of a more and more secure border. All they had to do is just leave things alone and let the border continue to be enforced but they couldn't do that. They complicated things and they are causing people to die by the masses."

