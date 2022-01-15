Newly Sworn-in Virginia Gov. Youngkin Opens With Executive Actions

Newly sworn-in Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Saturday signed a series of executive orders and directives, including actions to jumpstart the economy, eliminate critical race theory in children's education, and slash vaccine mandates.

"I come to this moment, and to this office, knowing we must bind the wounds of division. Restore trust. Find common cause for the common good. And strengthen the spirit of Virginia," Youngkin said at his inaugural address, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

"And to be clear this spirit of Virginia is not about government deciding for us what is best for us."

According to a press release, Youngkin signed, in total, nine executive orders and two directives.

A list of Youngkin's executive orders, provided by the press release, are as follows:

To restore excellence in education by ending the use of divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory, in public education.

To empower Virginia parents in their children's education and upbringing by allowing parents to make decisions on whether their child wears a mask in school.

To restore integrity and confidence in the Parole Board of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

To investigate wrongdoing in Loudoun County.

To make government work for Virginians by creating the Commonwealth Chief Transformation Officer.

To declare Virginia open for business.

To combat and prevent human trafficking and provide support to survivors.

To establish a commission to combat antisemitism.

To withdraw from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

Youngkin's signed directives read: