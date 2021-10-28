Trump to Hold Tele-rally Monday for Virginia Gov. Candidate Youngkin

The eve of Virginia's gubernatorial election next Tuesday will feature a tele-rally from former President Donald Trump, where he will hold a virtual call with supporters to back Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, sources told Bloomberg on Thursday.

While Youngkin has the endorsement of Trump, there has not been an official Save America rally for the surging candidate.

President Joe Biden did stump recently for Democrat GOP candidate Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor of the state from 2014-2018.

Biden mentioned Trump 24 times in his stump speech for McAuliffe, as Democrats have sought to tie Youngkin to the Make America Great Again movement as a way to regain sliding support from independents that might not be backers of the former president.

Youngkin has accepted Trump's multiple endorsements, but in liberal parts of Virginia Youngkin has maintained he is running his own campaign, Bloomberg reported.

''This is no longer a campaign,'' Youngkin told Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." on Thursday. ''It is a movement, and it is amazing just to be part of it because who's on the ballot: Terry McAuliffe and his big government control against all Virginians.

''And all Virginians are going to win.''

Youngkin said his rallies on his 10-day bus tour are packed and exceeding his own expectations, reaching all corners of Virginia and all ends of the political spectrum.

''It's Republicans, it's independents, it's Democrats,'' Youngkin said. ''We're winning independents by nearly 20 points, and we actually see Democrats walking en masse over to our campaign.''

The final days are going to be pivotal in pushing Youngkin over the top, he concluded.

''This is going to be decided between here and Nov. 2, and so people got to get out and vote,'' he said. ''We're just so excited about seeing Virginia come together and make a statement about our future. It's not Republicans against Democrats, it's Virginians standing up for a new day.''