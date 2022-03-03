Virginia Democrat: State's CRT Ban Similar to Nazi 'Brainwashing Experiment'

Jacqueline Woodbridge, communications director for the Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus, compared in a Monday Blue Virginia column the state's critical race theory ban to "brainwashing" done by Nazi Germany.

The law, passed through executive order by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Jan. 15, required the state's Education Department to release an interim report in 30 days regarding the existence of any "divisive concepts" in Virginia public schools. That interim report was completed on Feb. 23.

Woodbridge drew a comparison of the interim report to Nazi indoctrination of schoolchildren during the German Third Reich, which fell in May 1945.

"With Governor Youngkin's Department of Education issuing an interim report regarding 'inherently divisive concepts' in Virginia's schools and VDOE resources, the Governor has begun a trend of institutional inertia that we've seen before," the communications director stated in her column.

"For example, the Third Reich in Germany indoctrinated students as young as 5 years old in a brainwashing experiment to institutionalize the notion of a superior race and inferior races. Hitler believed the purpose of state education was to burn into the hearts of students the importance of race," she added.

"He removed all instruction on religion, and any curriculum had to be approved by the Nazi Party — entirely removing materials that included topics on racial equity."

Many have attributed Youngkin's victory in 2021 to his promise to end critical race theory in education, as parents showed up in droves to Virginia school board meetings demanding an end to mandates and "racist" curricula, and calling for accountability, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The final Education Department report is slated for release in 60 days, recommending legislative or executive actions to end the discovered "divisive concepts."