Giuliani to Newsmax: Trump Raid Part of Continuous 'Conspiracy' to Get Trump

Rudy Giuliani tells Newsmax that the August 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago was just the latest in a long string of left-wing government attempts to take former President Donald Trump out "by any means."

"I think that this is all so obviously part of a continuous, I hate to call it conspiracy but that's what it is, that started back in 2016," Giuliani, who worked as Trump's personal lawyer in the fight alleging election fraud after the 2020 election, said Thursday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

That's when Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and others, he said, created the "Russian hoax" that the Moscow government had worked in league with the Trump campaign to defeat Clinton.

When that would didn't work, Giuliani said, "They did the Ukrainian bribery story and then they conceal the hard drive that would disprove that story."

With Trump still in power, Giuliani continued, "They finished off with the insurrection that never happened and that Trump had no role in — even knowing about, much less causing."

Now, he said, the government is going after Trump for "having taken classified documents" and preserving them.

"Really if you look at the Espionage Act, it's not really about taking the documents," Giuliani told Newsmax. "It's about destroying them. Or hiding them. Or giving him to the enemy, right? It's not about taking them and putting them in a place that's roughly as safe as they were in in the first place."

When the government asked Trump to give them back, Giuliani continued, Trump "gives them back, voluntarily. I mean, they already got 15 cartons back voluntarily at the beginning of the year."

FBI agents appeared to be satisfied when another lock was put on the room securing the documents, Giuliani said, noting that the residence is guarded by Secret Service agents.

"And then they called back, asked if it was done, and they said, 'We're satisfied.' So now, what happened in that period of time? Nothing," he said. "And the affidavit's going to have to show something that happened in that period of time that was extraordinary. And the second thing it's gonna have to show is that there was urgency to this."

As to the slew of media pundits and former government officials who have piled on to the former New York City mayor over his own legal troubles after having defended Trump and now supposedly being "thrown under the bus," Giuliani said, "Looking at the group that's against me, it's like getting the Medal of Honor."

One was Leon Panetta, who has served in multiple high-ranking Democratic roles over the decades. Giuliani said he used to like Panetta and they used to be friends.

"Panetta called me a Russian agent," he said. "And so did 51 of those other incredibly dishonest, dishonorable, un-American intelligence agents who had no reason and no basis for saying that. And they've never apologized because they're not men."

Panetta, a former CIA director and defense secretary, was among 51 former intelligence officials who signed a letter claiming the New York Post's story about Hunter Biden's laptop was untrue, though they admitted in the letter they had no evidence to support their conclusion.

"Who ended up telling the truth about Russian collusion? Them or Trump and me? Who ended up telling the truth about Russian agents? Them or Trump and me? Who ended up telling the truth about who did the bribes in Ukraine? Them or Trump and me? Who told the truth about the hard drive? Yeah, that they lied about it. They covered it up for a year and a half," Giuliani said.

"They got elected on false pretenses. Who was telling the truth? Trump and me. All of a sudden, after five in a row: We're lying about this?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!