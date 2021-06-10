×
Giuliani Supporting Curtis Sliwa for NYC Mayor
U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. (Rey Del Rio/Getty)

Thursday, 10 June 2021 03:08 PM

Rudy Giuliani has tweeted his endorsement for Republican Curtis Sliwa in the New York City race for mayor.

The primary is set for June 22.

Giuliani, the former New York city mayor, tweeted: “I’ve endorsed Curtis Sliwa for #NYCMAYOR. Make sure you vote for him on June 22nd or early vote starting on Saturday. He is the one who can make NYC safe again.”

Sliwa is founder of the Guardian Angels, a private, unarmed crime-prevention group. He is also a radio talk show host. Sliwa is running in the primary against Fernando Mateo, founder of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, The Hill noted.

The outlet said Sliwa’s campaign has centered around crime reduction. He said he would hire 3,000 more police officers if elected.

In a Sliwa video attached to his tweet, Giuliani said: “I’m voting for Curtis Sliwa and asking you to do the same.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Thursday, 10 June 2021 03:08 PM
