Rudy Giuliani: US Has 'Gone Off the Rails'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani rejected the notion that the legacy built in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks has been tarnished by his personal changes.

"I am aware of that," Giuliani told NBC New York. "And what's happened is, our country has gone off the rails. I'm exactly the same person. They changed!"

Giuliani, who has worked as former President Donald Trump's personal attorney, blamed perceptions of him on the mainstream media, and on an irrational hatred of Trump.

He told NBC New York that such bias is to blame for the Department of Justice investigating his dealings in Ukraine while serving as the president’s lawyer.

"Our country is in terrible, terrible danger," he said. "I believe that the Justice Department has been completely subverted and politicized."

Federal investigators executed a search warrant in April at Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment. He told NBC the FBI wants to examine his emails and texts dating back to 1995.

"This is as unconstitutional as you can get," he said. "Investigate my life, even my time as mayor for some crime, or something they can distort into a crime."

Known as "America’s mayor" for leading New York City during and after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, Giuliani said he was amused investigators have not been able to unlock his cellphone yet.

"I don't think they've been able to get into it, which is why they won’t give it back," Giuliani told NBC New York with a loud laugh.

"If they were nicer to me, I'd help them. But they're not nice. They've been investigating me for two and a half years, and I’ve bene offering to go there and explain anything they wanted."

NBC New York also reported that Giuliani wrote in a text message that the investigators "can come close to bankrupting me. Screw 'en (sic) they are destroying equal justice and I will beat them because I've done nothing wrong and they have become distorted, unethical and even illegal prosecutors."

Giuliani, 77, also slammed accusations from unnamed former White House coworkers that he has a drinking problem.

"Never," he said. "I don’t think I've ever done an interview drunk. I mean, I drink normally. I like Scotch, I drink Scotch.

"I'm not an alcoholic. I'm a functioning ... I probably function more effectively than 90% of the population."

New York and Washington, D.C., have suspended Giuliani’s law license in recent months. A New York state appeals court said the former mayor lied in arguing that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

