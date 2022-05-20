×
Report: Giuliani Met With Jan. 6 Committee for Over Nine Hours

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Friday, 20 May 2022 09:59 PM

Rudy Giuliani, who recently served as former President Donald Trump's attorney, reportedly met with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot for more than nine hours, two sources told CNN.

According to Giuliani's attorney Robert Costello, the deposition hearing was initially postponed due to demands from the former New York City mayor to video record the interview. However, after negotiations, Giuliani agreed to appear virtually on Friday.

Giuliani was summoned by the House Select Committee in January, following a string of subpoenas that have since included five top House Republicans: Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, and Mo Brooks of Alabama.

In Giuliani's subpoena, the Select Committee alleges that Giuliani "actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of the former President and sought to convince state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results."

According to the filing, Giuliani was allegedly in contact with Trump and members of Congress "regarding strategies for delaying or overturning the results of the 2020 election."

The news comes after Donald Trump Jr. met with the select committee earlier this month. His sister and the former president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, was also interviewed in April, according to the outlet.

Politics
Friday, 20 May 2022 09:59 PM
