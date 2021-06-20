Giuliani Endorses Fossella in NY Staten Island Race

Rudy Giuliani on Sunday endorsed Republican Vito Fossella for Staten Island borough president.

“VITO FOSSELLA WILL BE A GREAT BOROUGH PRESIDENT FOR MY FAVORITE ISLAND,” Giuliani tweeted a day after former President Donald Trump announced his backing for Fossella. “WHEN I WAS MAYOR NO ONE WAS MORE EFFECTIVE FOR SI AND NYC. VOTE FOR VITO.”

Trump on Saturday said it was a “great honor” to endorse Fossella, describing the candidate as “strong, tough, loves our Country and truly loves the Great People of Staten Island – a powerful voice against crime and all the things going wrong in the city that we love.”

The release went on to say that Fossella would not let Staten Island residents down.

Fossella, the borough’s longest-serving congressional representative of the past 40 years who stepped away from politics in 2008 under controversy, told the Advance/SILive.com he is ready to return to elected office.

“Seeing the community that I love and the city that I love, most importantly Staten Island, just crumble around us, encouraged by many people including my wife and my children to do something about it,” Fossella said. “That’s really why I decided to run for borough president — to be a real voice for the people of Staten Island.”