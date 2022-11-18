Giuliani to Newsmax: DOJ Has Nothing on Trump, 'They're in Search of a Crime'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax that the Justice Department is "in search of a crime" against former President Donald Trump because it doesn't have one.

During a Friday interview on "Eric Bolling The Balance," the onetime Trump lawyer responded to the appointment of Jack Smith as special prosecutor in two cases involving the former president.

Attorney General Merrick Garland "was right to appoint a special counsel" for the sensitive Mar-a-Lago documents and events related to Jan. 6, 2021, Giuliani argued. "But he should've done one for [President Joe] Biden months and months ago when he first came in."

"It's absurd that there's a special counsel for Trump, who has committed no crimes, that they've been trying to get him for five years, and the Bidens ... for at least three years there's been definitive proof that they've committed multimillion dollars' worth of crimes," he added.

But Giuliani argued that the Justice Department's double standard went much further, stating that it "didn't really have a crime" for Trump but was instead "in search of a crime" that it hasn't been able to find for "four or five years."

The former Trump attorney stated that he hopes Smith can be impartial in handling the two cases but warned of the last high-profile special counsel, Robert Mueller's investigation into potential Russian collusion.

"The last time they appointed a special counsel, they appointed Mueller, who I don't think knew what he was doing. Then he appointed 18 Democrats, and far-left Trump-hating Democrats — as if you wanted a firing squad," Giuliani pointed out.

However, the former mayor said he wouldn't "prejudge the man — I don't know him. I'm going to hope he handles it the way you would normally handle it, which means you would get prosecutors who are not influenced by politics."

