Giuliani Endorses Sliwa for NYC Mayor, Blasts Cuomo as 'Disgrace'

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani threw his support behind Republican Curtis Sliwa in the city's mayoral race, delivering a major boost to Sliwa's campaign while launching a blistering attack on front-runner Zohran Mamdani and independent Andrew Cuomo.

"Here's my choice: 100% Curtis Sliwa," Giuliani, 81, declared during his "America's Mayor Live" podcast, with Sliwa joining as a guest.

Giuliani's podcast also airs on the streaming platform Newsmax2.

The endorsement marks a decisive moment in the crowded race, undercutting Cuomo's efforts to attract moderate and conservative voters as he campaigns against Mamdani, the Democratic Socialists of America assemblyman from Queens who defeated Cuomo in the Democratic primary.

The election is Nov. 4.

Giuliani, who served as mayor from 1994 to 2001 and later as an attorney for President Donald Trump, praised Sliwa as a "fighter for law and order" while portraying Cuomo as a failed leader.

"Cuomo ran a terrible campaign. He lost to a 33-year-old socialist, and let's not forget — this is a governor who resigned in disgrace," Giuliani said, referring to Cuomo's 2021 resignation amid multiple sexual harassment allegations, which Cuomo has consistently denied.

Giuliani also reignited criticism of Cuomo's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically the March 2020 state directive that required nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients discharged from hospitals.

"That policy led to the deaths of many, many elderly people who were put in nursing homes and didn't belong there," Giuliani charged. "He's tried to blame others, but blame it on him."

The former mayor also slammed Cuomo for signing bail reform laws that have made it easier for convicted cop killers to be released on parole.

"The guy who passed these laws is Andrew Cuomo," Giuliani said. "He's made this city and state less safe."

Turning to Mamdani, Giuliani unleashed some of his harshest rhetoric, calling the Queens assemblyman an "avowed communist" and claiming that he and the Democratic Socialists of America "stand for everything evil."

He accused Mamdani of sympathizing with "Islamic extremism" and harboring "hatred for America."

Giuliani said Mamdani's repeated criticism of the New York Police Department as "racist" was "unforgivable."

"You better get on your knees and apologize for calling them racists! You bum," Giuliani said angrily. "He doesn't belong in America — even if he's a citizen."

Despite pressure from Republican insiders and longtime associates to back Cuomo in hopes of stopping Mamdani, Giuliani said he refused to compromise.

"I've been told, 'Support Cuomo, he's the only one who can beat Mamdani.' But I'm not going to betray my principles," he said.

The endorsement carries symbolic weight for Sliwa, the Guardian Angels founder and perennial Republican candidate who has struggled to gain traction in a city where Democrats vastly outnumber Republicans.

Giuliani's enduring popularity among older, moderate, and conservative voters could help energize Sliwa's base — and complicate Cuomo's effort to win over right-leaning New Yorkers.

Sliwa quickly embraced the endorsement, calling Giuliani "New York's greatest mayor" and vowing to be "Giuliani 2.0."

"Rudy built this city back from chaos," Sliwa said. "I'm honored to have his support and to continue his mission of law, order, and common sense."

The move underscores the deep political divisions shaping this year's mayoral race. While former President Trump has declined to endorse Sliwa — reportedly calling him "not exactly prime time" — Giuliani's backing gives the Republican nominee a powerful ally with lasting name recognition in New York politics.

"I know this city," Giuliani said. "Curtis Sliwa is the only candidate who will protect New Yorkers, restore safety, and bring pride back to City Hall."