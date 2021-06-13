Giuliani Blasts Biden For 'Caving' Into Iran Over Nuke Program

President Joe Biden is “caving into Iran” on its nuclear program, Rudy Giuliani charged Sunday.

In an interview with radio host John Catsimatidis on The Cat's Roundtable on WABC 770 AM-N.Y., Giuliani ticked off a series of foreign policy decision by Biden that were ill-informed — including lifting sanctions on Iranian companies. His remarks were posted by The Hill ahead of the interview’s airing.

“He’s caving in to Iran before Iran even wants to make a deal,” Giuliani said of indirect talks between Washington and Tehran aimed at the United States rejoining a 2015 multinational Iran nuclear pact that crumbled after the former President Donald Trump withdrew win 2018.

“He’s already let a couple of very big Iranian terrorist business people off the hook. He’s already taken sanctions away from Iranian companies that have been dealing in oil,” said Giuliani, who served as Trump’s personal lawyer.

“So, already Iran has gotten [concessions], without giving up anything what they want to get from us. It’s the worst way to negotiate a deal, particularly with a regime of terror.”

The State Department has said lifting the sanctions was unrelated to negations on the Obama-era deal.

Giuliani last year also decried the multinational pact with Iran.

The European countries, to Giuliani, “have turned their eyes on a barbaric regime and neglected democracy,” he said last September. “I don’t understand it. They [European countries] lecture us about human rights, but what about the human rights of Iranians? …[T]hey are giving money to the biggest sponsor of terrorism, so don’t they know they are help giving money to terrorists? It wasn’t enough to just give them money — we had to let them become a nuclear power.

“For a U.S. President to turn over cash that murders more people, shows a real deterioration in honor, morality, and care about human rights and suffering.”

On Saturday, European Union negotiators said renewed international talks on the Iran nuclear agreement were on track to revive the deal.

Senior diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia, and Britain concluded a 90-minute meeting with Iranian representatives at a hotel in the Austrian capital.

"We are making progress, but the negotiations are intense and a number of issues [remain], including on how steps are to be implemented," EU representative Alain Matton told reporters in Vienna.

In his remarks to Catsimatidis, Giuliani also criticized the Biden administration for waiving sanctions on the Russian company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline last month, after concluding there was no way to halt construction of the pipeline.

TC Energy, the company behind the Keystone XL Pipeline between the U.S. and Canada, officially scrapped its project after Biden revoked a key permit for it.

Giuliani said Biden has displayed a “level of weakness” comparable to the lead up of the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

“He’s gone there and displayed a level of weakness that, I don’t know—” Giuliani charged.

“I remember years ago when Kennedy did this and made that [same] mistake with Khrushchev. Khrushchev took it as a sign of weakness, and we got the Cuban missile crisis,” he continued. “Well, Kennedy straightened them out then, but I’m not sure that Biden will be able to do it.”