×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: giorgiameloni | italy | elections | midterms

Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Italy's PM Election a Reflection of What's to Come

Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Italy's PM Election a Reflection of What's to Come
Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) reacts during a press conference at the party electoral headquarters overnight, on September 26, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Antonio Masiello/Getty)

By    |   Monday, 26 September 2022 10:26 PM EDT

South Carolina Republican Rep. Ralph Norman says the election of Italy's new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, is a reflection of what's to come in the United States.

Norman on Monday told Newsmax TV's "Prime News" that Meloni "is a breath of fresh air. It's a preview of coming attractions for what America is going to pick in November."

"When she gave a speech, she was so enthusiastic. She called out the left for attacking our identities, like the national identity, our religious identity, the family identity. And you know, she's pro-democracy. She's pro-traditional family values. Pro-legal imigration. Pro-Christian values. And you know she's pro gender norms like a man and a woman as if that's a novel idea," he added. 

"It's what's happening all over Europe, you know, with Sweden and France, and I think it's what's going to happen in America. They're desperate for something like this."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
South Carolina Republican Rep. Ralph Norman says the election of Italy's new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, is a reflection of what's to come in the United States.
giorgiameloni, italy, elections, midterms
150
2022-26-26
Monday, 26 September 2022 10:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved