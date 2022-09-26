Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Italy's PM Election a Reflection of What's to Come

South Carolina Republican Rep. Ralph Norman says the election of Italy's new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, is a reflection of what's to come in the United States.

Norman on Monday told Newsmax TV's "Prime News" that Meloni "is a breath of fresh air. It's a preview of coming attractions for what America is going to pick in November."

"When she gave a speech, she was so enthusiastic. She called out the left for attacking our identities, like the national identity, our religious identity, the family identity. And you know, she's pro-democracy. She's pro-traditional family values. Pro-legal immigration. Pro-Christian values. And you know she's pro gender norms like a man and a woman as if that's a novel idea," he added.

"It's what's happening all over Europe, you know, with Sweden and France, and I think it's what's going to happen in America. They're desperate for something like this."