Retired Justice Breyer Won't Criticize Ginni Thomas' Post-Election Actions

Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has publicly defended the name and actions of Ginni Thomas, the conservative wife of current Justice Clarence Thomas.

While speaking to CNN Friday, Breyer — who served on the nation's highest court from 1994-2022, and was nominated by Democrat President Bill Clinton — said that Ginni Thomas' political activity in the days and weeks after the 2020 presidential election didn't damage the Supreme Court's reputation in any way.

"I don't go through that in that I strongly believe that women who are wives, including wives of Supreme Court justices, have to make the decisions about how to lead their lives, careers, what kind of career, etc., for themselves," said Breyer. "I'm not going to criticize Ginni Thomas, whom I like. I'm not going to criticize Clarence, whom I like. And there we are."

Ginni Thomas came under media scrutiny earlier this year, after it was revealed she texted former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, presumably regarding then-President Donald Trump's claims of the Democrats committing election fraud in November 2020.

She texted in one message: "Help This Great President stand firm Mark!!! ... You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America's constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History."

Also, The Washington Post reported that Ginni Thomas had previously sent separate emails to Republican officials in Arizona and Wisconsin — battleground states for the Trump-Joe Biden battle — encouraging them to pursue a "clean slate of Electors" for the Electoral College.

Amid these revelations, a national petition bearing 1.2 million signatures was distributed to get Judge Thomas — who joined the Supreme Court in 1991 as a nominee of President George H.W. Bush — to recuse himself from any cases tangibly related to the January 6, 2021, unrest at the Capitol.

"[Clarence] Thomas' failure to recuse himself warrants immediate investigation and heightened alarm," the petition reads. "And it's only the latest in a long history of conflicts of interest in the service of a right-wing agenda and mixing his powerful role with his conservative political activism."

As Newsmax chronicled Thursday, lawyer Mark Paoletta confirmed that Ginni Thomas will interview with the House Jan. 6 select committee at some point.

"As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the committee's questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election," Paoletta said in a statement. "She looks forward to that opportunity."

There are also allegations of Ginni Thomas having significant contact with conservative lawyer John Eastman — a legal scholar said to be at the center of former President Trump's attempt to challenge President Biden's victory, according to Axios.