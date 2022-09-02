Biden's Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy to Step Down Sept. 16

President Joe Biden's top domestic climate adviser, Gina McCarthy, will step down from her job on Sept. 16, a source familiar with her plans said on Friday.

McCarthy, 68, led the implementation of Biden's expansive climate policy agenda across all federal agencies.

Her departure comes just weeks after Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a $430 billion package of policies aimed at combating climate change that Biden signed into law this month after months of uncertainty and roller-coaster negotiations.

The New York Times first reported that McCarthy's last day would be Sept. 16. Reuters reported in April that McCarthy would resign this year.

McCarthy had served as the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under then-President Barack Obama. Under her leadership, the EPA devised the Clean Power Plan that aimed to slash emissions from power plants, which was later struck down by courts.

She briefly served as the head of the Natural Resources Defense Council environmental group after her run at the EPA before being tapped by Biden to coordinate domestic climate change policy.

McCarthy has been the U.S.-focused counterpart to John Kerry, who Biden appointed as his special international envoy on climate change.

Another source familiar with the situation said that her current deputy, Ali Zaidi, would take over her role as the U.S. climate czar.