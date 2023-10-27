Rep. Giménez to Newsmax: Congressional Expulsions Disenfranchise Voters

Rep. Carlos Giménez, R-Fla., told Newsmax Friday that Congress must be careful when it comes to expelling members because it can become a political weapon for both sides and would disenfranchise voters.

"Expulsion from Congress is a very serious step," Giménez said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" Friday. "It kind of disenfranchises those voters [in the districts], but it all depends on what the individual did."

Giménez was reacting for calls from GOP House members to expel Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge by the District of Columbia district attorney of making a false alarm by pulling a fire alarm in the Capitol during a vote on a stopgap bill to fund the government last month, ABC News reported Thursday.

"I'm thankful for the quick resolution from the District of Columbia Attorney General's office on this issue and grateful that the United States Capitol Police General Counsel's office agreed I did not obstruct nor intend to obstruct any House vote or proceedings," Bowman told the news outlet in a statement.

"I am responsible for activating a fire alarm, I will be paying the fine issued, and look forward to these charges being ultimately dropped."

According to the report, Bowman will appear in court in January in compliance with his plea agreement, and will pay a fine of $1,000, write a letter of apology to the Capitol Police, and serve three months of probation to eventually have the case expunged from his record, the report said.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., introduced a resolution in the House Oct. 2 to expel Bowman for his actions, The Hill reported at the time.

Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who has pleaded not guilty to felony fraud charges.

Giménez said both cases should be reviewed by the bipartisan House Ethics Commission, and he will wait to see what it recommends.

"This is supposed to be a nation where you are innocent until proven guilty, and the people of that district elected George Santos, and so I'm hesitant to expel a member of Congress that has been duly elected by the people of his or her district," he said.

"The Ethics Commission should be looking at both of them and then let's see what comes out of that. The Ethics Commission is bipartisan in nature. So, anything that comes out that recommends some kind of action is bipartisan in nature, and I'm more likely to go along with them versus a Democrat group or a Republican group."

