×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gilibrand | scott | rosen | rounds | dod | israel

Senate Panel Seeks Iron Dome Batteries for Israel

Iron dome rocket launch.
(Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 12 October 2023 02:46 PM EDT

Bipartisan members of the Senate Armed Services Committee sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday requesting more Iron Dome batteries for Israel.

The letter was Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Sen. Rick Scott, R-S.C., Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Sen. Michael Rounds, R-S.D.

The letter read: "While we appreciate the Department of Defense has announced that it will rapidly provide Israel with equipment and munitions, and that discussions are underway to resupply Israel with Iron Dome interceptors, we also understand that Israel may urgently require additional missile defense capacity to protect its citizens and territory, including new Iron Dome batteries.

"As you know, the United States Army is currently in possession of two Iron Dome batteries that have not been deployed and have no operational use inside the United States where they are currently stored."

The committee members said that transferring these two batteries to Israel, in addition to other "defensive assets," would provide "tangible, life-saving, and sustained support" to prevent Israel from being "overwhelmed" by rocket and missile salvos from Hamas in Gaza.

"I've joined a bipartisan letter with [Sens. Rosen, Scott, and Rounds] to Secretary Austin requesting that the Department of Defense transfer two Iron Dome batteries to Israel, as well as additional unused military assets," Gillibrand said in a social media post including the letter on Wednesday.

The Washington Examiner reported Thursday that the anti-missile system has been heavily used since the massive Hamas attack on Oct. 7 that has launched thousands of rockets from Gaza into Israel and killed more than 1,000 Israelis and at least 22 Americans.

Hamas forces have also kidnapped more than 100 Israelis and other civilians, possibly including Americans to be used as hostages, the report said.

In the letter, the Senators asked Austin to respond to the request by Friday.

Newser reported Wednesday that Israel currently has 10 Iron Dome batteries scattered throughout the country to take out incoming rockets and missiles.

According to the report, the system uses radar to estimate an incoming missile's speed and trajectory to fire an interceptor missile to destroy it in the sky.

Each individual battery contains three or four launchers, each holding up to 20 interceptor missiles.

The report said that the massive amount of rockets launched at Israel could be designed to use up their current interceptor missile inventory, leaving them vulnerable for future attacks if the munitions are not replenished.

Charles Kim

Charles Kim, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is an award-winning journalist with more than 30 years in reporting on news and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Bipartisan members of the Senate Armed Services Committee sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday requesting more Iron Dome batteries for Israel.
gilibrand, scott, rosen, rounds, dod, israel
400
2023-46-12
Thursday, 12 October 2023 02:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved