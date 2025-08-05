Trump DOJ Considering Release of Ghislaine Maxwell Interview

The Trump administration is considering releasing the transcripts and audio of the Department of Justice's interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein, CNN has reported.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed Maxwell in July, and the DOJ is weighing the release of the interview, according to three senior officials who spoke with the outlet. Pressure is building on the administration to be more transparent about the investigation into the Epstein case, yet "A final decision has not been made," one of the officials said.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence, having been found guilty of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, and sex trafficking conspiracy. The DOJ and the FBI announced last month there was never any "client list" of Epstein and confirmed he did die by suicide.

David Oscar Markus, Counsel of record for Maxwell in her petition to the United States Supreme Court, said last month that he hoped President Donald Trump was working on a deal for his client. "I'd be surprised if President Trump knew his lawyers were asking the Supreme Court to let the government break a deal. He's the ultimate dealmaker — and I'm sure he'd agree that when the United States gives its word, it should keep it. With all the talk about who's being prosecuted and who isn't, it's especially unfair that Ghislaine Maxwell remains in prison based on a promise the US government made and broke."

The complex issue of the Epstein case and its political relevance has roiled many in the MAGA base who feel they have been led to believe justice for the exploited girls would be coming with a second Trump presidency. Mixed signals from conservative influencers and inconsistent promises from government officials has only added to speculation that the Epstein case will never reach closure.

Chair of the House Oversight Committee James Comer, R-Ky., announced last week that he was postponing indefinitely any testimony from Maxwell pending the Supreme Court petition regarding her conviction.