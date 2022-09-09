×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gerald ford | queen elizabeth ii | death

Family of President Gerald Ford Expresses Sadness About Queen's Passing

Gerald Ford and Queen Elizabeth II
President Gerald Ford dances with Queen Elizabeth II at the White House, July 7, 1976, following a State Dinner in the queen's honor. The dance after dinner was held in the State Dining Room. (John Duricka/AP)

By    |   Friday, 09 September 2022 05:44 PM EDT

The family of Gerald and Betty Ford on Friday expressed their sadness of Queen Elizabeth II's passing and recalled the queen's dance with President Gerald Ford in 1976.

"We will long remember the dance shared between our father and the Queen, not only for their grace and dignity, but as a symbol of harmony," the family said in a statement released by the Ford Foundation.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at 96, in 1976 visited the U.S. for an American bicentennial celebration, where she shared a dance with President Ford.

Betty Ford recalled the event in her memoir, "The Times of My Life," published in 1978.

"An hour and a half before the Queen's dinner, there was a sudden downpour with torrential rain, thunder, lightning. Three trees on the White House grounds were struck. Fortunately, I'd insisted that our tent have a floor," the First Lady recalled in her memoir.

The dinner at the event included an entrée of "New England Lobster en Bellevue," "a Saddle of Veal," a "Garden Salad," and a "Peach Ice Cream Bombe with Fresh Raspberries."

"The Queen was easy to deal with. She was very definite about what she wanted and what she didn't want. She loves Bob Hope and Telly Savalas, so we invited Bob Hope and Telly Savalas — both came — and if I hadn't kept mixing up Your Highness and Your Majesty (he's His Highness, she's Her Majesty) I'd give myself four stars for the way that visit went off," Betty Ford said.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The family of Gerald and Betty Ford on Friday expressed their sadness of Queen Elizabeth II's passing and recalled the queen's dance with President Gerald Ford in 1976.
gerald ford, queen elizabeth ii, death
251
2022-44-09
Friday, 09 September 2022 05:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved