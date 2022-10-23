Georgia Not Buying Biden on Election Integrity

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris went to Atlanta early this year to discuss election integrity and reforms under the umbrella of allegation Georgia election laws are racist, but the effort to nationalize location elections failed in Congress and a divided Senate.

Now, even Georgia Democrats are feeling jilted on the failed "Jim Crow 2.0" narratives.

"It felt urgent," Atlanta City Council member Jason Dozier told Politico. "It wasn't just a zoom chat or a phone call or a conference call. They came in person here where the next generation of Black political leadership is burgeoning and bubbling up."

The Biden administration failed to make good on election reform promises for the Black community in Atlanta, Dozier continued.

"I think there could have been a better job done with connecting the threat to democracy conversation and speech to the voting protection work that needs to happen in states," he said. "A lot of things that we wanted him to prioritize weren’t done in a way that we wanted him to in the time that we wanted to do."

Atlanta Democrats fear they cannot turn out their voters without the boost in election reforms.

"Non-Republican voters" in Georgia call election reforms "a top 3 issue," according to HIT Strategies CEO Terrance Woodbury to Politico.

"A lot of that is because of the legacy of voting rights in Georgia and a legacy of folks like John Lewis, but it's also because they are hearing about it a lot," Woodbury told Politico. "These were low propensity focus groups and they can name parts of legislation."

Georgia STAND-UP CEO Deborah Scott said Biden just did not do enough for the activist's groups liking.

"We're still not over the voting rights not passing, but did the administration do enough to make sure that it passed? I question it," she told Politico.

Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs sided with Scott, adding it was mere lip-service, all talk and no action.

"There's been a lot of rhetoric," he told Politico. "We want to see results.

"Politicians believe they should only have to show up during election cycles to make promises. And what the African-American voter is telling them is, you better do it for 3 1/2 years and not the last six months before an election."

Despite Politico's critic review of Georgia on election law, Republicans hail their election reforms amid a midterm early voting turnout boost that is twice the number of the past midterm election, as 600,000 people have already voted.