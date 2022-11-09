Newsmax Projects Georgia Senate Race Will Go to Runoff

Newsmax, in consultation with election partner Decision Desk HQ, projects that the Senate race between Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker will go to a Dec. 6 runoff.

Warnock currently holds a slight edge over Walker, 49.42% to 48.52%, with 99% of the votes counted. A Libertarian candidate, Chase Oliver, has about 2% of the vote.

But if no candidate surpasses the 50% threshold, a runoff is required.

A senior official in Georgia’s Secretary of State office on Wednesday also confirmed the likelihood of a runoff.

“While county officials are still doing the detailed work on counting the votes, we feel it is safe to say there will be a runoff for the U.S. Senate here in Georgia slated for December 6,” Gabriel Sterling tweeted early Wednesday morning.

Walker, a former University of Georgia running back and Heisman Trophy winner backed by former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday night asked supporters gathered in a hotel ballroom to “hang in there a little bit longer.”

“I’m telling you right now – I didn’t come to lose,” Walker said.

Warnock, whose victory in a 2021 runoff helped Democrats gain control of the Senate, was elected to complete two years of an existing term – senate terms are six years.