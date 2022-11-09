×
Tags: georgia | senate | runoff | walker | warnock

Newsmax Projects Georgia Senate Race Will Go to Runoff

Newsmax Projects Georgia Senate Race Will Go to Runoff

By    |   Wednesday, 09 November 2022 11:56 AM EST

Newsmax, in consultation with election partner Decision Desk HQ, projects that the Senate race between Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker will go to a Dec. 6 runoff.

Warnock currently holds a slight edge over Walker, 49.42% to 48.52%, with 99% of the votes counted. A Libertarian candidate, Chase Oliver, has about 2% of the vote.

But if no candidate surpasses the 50% threshold, a runoff is required.  

A senior official in Georgia’s Secretary of State office on Wednesday also confirmed the likelihood of a runoff.

“While county officials are still doing the detailed work on counting the votes, we feel it is safe to say there will be a runoff for the U.S. Senate here in Georgia slated for December 6,” Gabriel Sterling tweeted early Wednesday morning.

Walker, a former University of Georgia running back and Heisman Trophy winner backed by former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday night asked supporters gathered in a hotel ballroom to “hang in there a little bit longer.”

“I’m telling you right now – I didn’t come to lose,” Walker said.

Warnock, whose victory in a 2021 runoff helped Democrats gain control of the Senate, was elected to complete two years of an existing term – senate terms are six years.

