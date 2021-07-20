Judge Dismisses Challenge to Georgia US Senate Runoff Results

A Georgia judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the state's U.S. Senate runoff elections in January.

Judge Brian Amero of Henry County's Superior Court rejected the case filed by a Fulton County resident who sought for a recount of the paper ballots, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Amero agreed with the defendants— including Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — who argued the lawsuit was filed too late, and was not properly served on Warnock and Ossoff.

Plaintiff Michael Daugherty said the senate election was marred by misconduct. He also cited allegations of improper ballot counting at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on election night in November, AJC reported.

Those allegations were investigated and debunked by the Secretary of State’s Office.

Daugherty said he would appeal the decision.

The State Election Board, and election boards in Fulton, DeKalb and Coffee counties were also defendants.

The victories by Warnock and Ossoff over Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue left the Senate evenly divided among party lines. Vice President Kamala Harris, as Senate president, can cast deciding votes if needed.

Fulton County’s voting in the 2020 presidential election is also being challenged.

Georgia's House Speaker David Ralston, a Republican, wrote to county elections director Richard Barron on Thursday to demand that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation get involved to "determine if any irregularities or willful fraud occurred," the Washington Examiner reported.

"Recently, media reports have surfaced which call into question the way in which Fulton County conducted, counted and audited the November 2020 Presidential Election," Ralston wrote in his letter to Barron.

"Given the seriousness of this situation and the possible repercussions for our state and nation, it is time we have an independent investigation – once and for all – of the way in which Fulton County conducted, counted and audited the November 2020 Presidential Election."

Former President Donald Trump and his allies have insisted voter fraud in several battleground states, including Georgia, led to President Joe Biden winning the election.

Biden won Georgia by about 12,000 votes.

In March, Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga., signed into law a sweeping GOP-sponsored overhaul of state elections that includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run.

Democrats and voting rights groups say the law will disproportionately disenfranchise voters of color.