Ga. Sen. Ossoff Breaks From His Own Bipartisan Label

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is having his label as a bipartisan senator tested in the first few months of President Donald Trump's administration, having only supported the president's nominations less than 5% of the time.

Ossoff will be looking to hold on to his seat in 2026, and maintaining the bipartisan moniker is critical in Georgia, which went for Trump by 2.2% in 2024. In December, Ossoff told The Atlanta Journal Constitution that he was "actively seeking opportunities" to work with the president but would also vote in the best interests of the citizens of Georgia. Calling himself one of the "most bipartisan members of the Senate," Ossoff pledged to "continue that approach with Congress in the new administration."

Ossoff's seat is seen as winnable for the GOP and is expected to the among the most hotly contested in the next two years. The senator has often introduced bipartisan legislation as he did with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on a bill to support human trafficking victims and Indiana Gov. Mike Braun on prison reform. Yet, Ossoff's performance of introducing legislation runs in stark contrast to his actual voting record. ProgressivePunch.org gives Ossoff a 96.9% progressive lifetime score based on his voting record, making him the 14th most liberal senator out of 100.

A few months into the Trump administration, Ossoff had only voted for 4% of Trump's nominees. The senator did vote for the Laken Riley Act, along with fellow Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., to support the 22-year-old nursing student who was murdered by an illegal alien in February 2024. While many senators in purple states seek to move to the center, Ossoff is betting the swing voter will turn against Trump in 2026.

Last month at a campaign rally, Ossoff tore into the president, asking, "When was the last time you even heard Donald Trump talk about healthcare or child care?" Ossoff added, "He's talking about invading Greenland. He's handing your data over to Elon Musk."

Ossoff was also a vocal opponent of the Trump administration's plan to use Guantanamo Bay to house criminal illegal immigrants who have been deported, leading a Democrat-led letter condemning the move. "We oppose placing U.S. military and DoD civilian personnel in the legally and morally tenuous position of conducting mass migrant detention operations. Our men and women in uniform are warfighters, not jailers of migrants," the letter stated.

Still, Ossoff believes the momentum is on his party's side to take back the balance of power in Washington in the midterms. "The energy and opposition, I believe, is building toward a landslide victory in 2026," Ossoff said. "A landslide victory for Democrats across the country."