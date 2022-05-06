Sen. Ted Cruz to Headline Pre-Primary Conservative Summit in Georgia

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will headline the speaker list at a conservative political summit in Georgia later this month.

The "Together for Truth" event, hosted by the Truth and Courage PAC, will also feature Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, and conservative radio/TV host Clay Travis.

The conservative summit takes place May 24 in Atlanta — just three days before the Georgia Republican primaries for the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races.

"We're thrilled to have national leaders like Clay, Congressman Owens, and Congressman Roy join our growing list of speakers at the 'Together for Truth' summit this month in Atlanta," said Christine Babcock, Truth and Courage PAC executive director.

"Our growing roster of speakers will surely inspire conservatives in Georgia and across America."

In addition to the prominent panelists, the summit will focus on training participants to use technology and messaging to mobilize voters ahead of the November midterm elections.

"The 'Together for Truth' summit will work with Georgia conservatives to mobilize their communities and ensure a big Red Wave this year. From building a digital brand and winning school board races to crafting winning messages, the workshops will equip Americans with the tools they need to win big in 'The Peach State' this year and beyond," the Truth and Courage PAC said of the summit.

Georgia could play a major role in flipping the House and/or Senate chambers in November. The Republicans need a net positive of +5 seats to claim the majority in the House chamber, and merely a net of +1 seat to control the Senate.

For the May 24 primary, incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp owns a commanding lead over GOP challenger David Perdue, a former U.S. senator in Georgia.

One recent poll placed Kemp 38 percentage points ahead of Perdue, who has already been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

For the U.S. Senate seat, the Trump-endorsed Herschel Walker has a composite average lead of more than 55 points among the Republican candidates, according to RealClearPolitics.

If victorious on Primary Day, Walker — a former football star at the University of Georgia and the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner — would face incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in the November general election.